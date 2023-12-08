GBV: Don’t Always Be in a Hurry to Give Out Your Daughters in Marriage — Anambra Commissioner Urges Parents

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Parents have been urged to invest adequate time and attention in their children, and to always make adequate enquiries before giving out their daughters in marriage, due to the numerous benefits and positive impacts that result from doing so.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo gave the advice while playing host to the members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Women Committee, Anambra State Chapter, who paid her a courtesy visit in her office in Awka.

The team was on a 16-day activism and awareness campaign against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), with the theme “Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls”.

Addressing the women, Commissioner Obinabo, who commended them for the initiative, also harped on the need for a wider sensitisation of on gender-based violence (GBV) in Nigeria, which, she said, are mostly suffered by women and girls.

According to the Commissioner, who spoke extensively on some ill treatment being meted out to women and girls in the society, many girls and women fall victims of gender-based violence till date, hence the need for more campaign against such.

Mrs. Obinabo further advised parents to make out adequate time for their children, while also stressing on the need for people to go back to the good old days of making enquiries before giving out daughters in marriage.

Earlier Speaking, the NAWOJ Chairperson Mrs. Franklyn Onyekachi commended the Commissioner for Women Affairs for being in the forefront of the fight against gender-based violence, and for how she has touched many lives, rescued many victims and renewed many hopes through her Ministry.

She further called for strict implementation and enforcement of Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law.

The women equally paid a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Sir Chido Obidiegwu, who also received and re-assured them of the organisation’s continuous support and partnership in promoting the all-important campaign against GBV.