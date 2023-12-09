8.4 C
New York
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Kayi Micro-Finance Bank Speaks On Its Banking License

Press Releases
Kayi Micro-Finance Bank Speaks On Its Banking License
Kayi Micro-Finance Bank Speaks On Its Banking License

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

OFFICE OF THE CHAIRMAN
KAYI MICROFINANCE BANK LIMITED

PRESS RELEASE

General Notice to our esteemed Customer on NIBSS Circular on Permissible Services and Products of PSSP Operation in Nigeria of December 5th 2023.

Kayi is pleased to confirm that it has a Tier 1 Microfinance Bank license from the Central Bank of Nigeria, which allows it to hold customer deposits and offer a full scope of banking services to the public. Hence, Kayi is not affected by the circular.

Additionally, Kayi is pleased to confirm 95% of NIBSS integration and finalizing the total overhaul of its product and the subsequent release of our world class superapp, KayiApp to both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store by the end of next week.

READ ALSO  Stop These Injustices Against Ndigbo: Open Letter To President Tinubu By Igbo Leadership In UK And Ireland

Kayi remains committed to fulfilling its promise of banking without limits to its esteemed customers.

Saadina H. Dantata
07 December 2023

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
GBV: Don’t Always Be in a Hurry to Give Out Your Daughters in Marriage — Anambra Commissioner Urges Parents
Next article
CLO set to honour Obi, Umeh,  Moghalu, others at 75th UDHR celebration

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Re- Clarifications And Dissociation From Recent Unrest In Kano - Finally The Masquerade Has Danced Naked In The Market

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.