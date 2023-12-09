Kayi Micro-Finance Bank Speaks On Its Banking License

OFFICE OF THE CHAIRMAN

KAYI MICROFINANCE BANK LIMITED

PRESS RELEASE

General Notice to our esteemed Customer on NIBSS Circular on Permissible Services and Products of PSSP Operation in Nigeria of December 5th 2023.

Kayi is pleased to confirm that it has a Tier 1 Microfinance Bank license from the Central Bank of Nigeria, which allows it to hold customer deposits and offer a full scope of banking services to the public. Hence, Kayi is not affected by the circular.

Additionally, Kayi is pleased to confirm 95% of NIBSS integration and finalizing the total overhaul of its product and the subsequent release of our world class superapp, KayiApp to both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store by the end of next week.

Kayi remains committed to fulfilling its promise of banking without limits to its esteemed customers.

Saadina H. Dantata

07 December 2023