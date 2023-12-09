Bauchi records 226 cases of minor rape in 3 years

8.4 C
New York
Saturday, December 9, 2023
N/East
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
The wife of the Bauchi state governor, Aisha Bala Mohammed has disclosed that the State had so far recorded 226 cases of minor rape in 3 year’s of its operation in the State.
The first lady made the disclosure when she lead a delegation of women on a curtesy visit to mark ‪2023 16‬ Days of Activisim to the governor on Friday in Bauchi, noted that committee during its operation in 3 year’s recorded great success in fighting against GBV in the State.
Mrs Mohammed who Double as the chairman Action Committee on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence said since the inception of the committee a number of success has been achieved which includes the following ; establishment of referral centres, center for free medical services to survivors of GBV, a temporary shelter space furnished and equipped at Sani Abacha ward, embarking on wide sensitization on GBV, provide free legal services to victims of GBV, provide family economic incentive and psycho social support.
She disclosed that the committee in 3 year’s of its operation in collaboration with some agencies and stakeholders have successfully intervene in resolving 226 cases of rape on natural offences mostly involving minors, 68 cases of domestic violence and prevention, 47 cases of child abuses as well as 53 family and social economic strengthen, paid sensitization visit to 9 LGA.
She however appealed to the governor for the establishment of mobile court to fast track the cases of GBV so that the perpetrators of GBV would face the full wrath of the law.
In his response, the executive governor of Bauchi Bala Mohammed thanked and appreciated the Committee for job weldone and promised his administration total support toward achieving the desired objectives in the State.
Mohammed used the medium to called on the authorities concern to make sure to prosecute who ever found, adding that the GBV is against our culture, tradition and norms describing its as unfortunate and a serious scourge.

