Fear Not, We Gat You Covered — Army Assures Ndị Anambra, Clears More Gunmen’s Camps

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Indigenes and residents of Anambra State have been advised to go about their normal businesses without any fear of insecurity or related challenges.

Security operatives in the state gave the advice through a statement issued on Tuesday by the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada.

The statement, shared on the official social media handles of the Nigeria Army, came shortly after a heroic out of the troop who teamed up with the personnel of the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Police Force, and local vigilante operatives in a joint operation to raid more camps of the Unknown Gunmen in the State.

According to the statement, the operation which was carried out under the Exercise Golden Dawn III,was carried out in the Orsumoghu area of the State.

It added that troops on patrol along Orsumoghu—Ukpor Road came in contact with the irredentist who engaged them in gun duel, but were eventually overpowered and defeated by the gallant troops, forcing some of gunmen to flee their location.

The statement reads: “Troops of Exercise GOLDEN DAWN III in conjunction with personnel of the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and local vigilante operatives acting on timely and credible intelligence raided camps of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliates the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Orsumoghu general area of Anambra State.

“During the raid operations, the gallant troops cleared and destroyed IPOB/ESN camps. One of the terrorists was naturalised while others escaped with gunshot wounds and one pump action rifle was recovered.

“In the same vein, troops on patrol along Orsumoghu—Ukpor road in Ihiala Local Government Area came in contact with the irredentist.

“However, due to superior firepower, the criminals were forced to abandon their location. Items recovered include 27 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammunition, 3 locally made hand grenades, 2 handheld radios, one pair of NPF uniforms and a fragmental jacket and charms.

“It could be recalled that Exercise GOLDEN DAWN III was recently flagged off in the South East region to complement the security architecture of the region during and after the yuletide period.

“The General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada therefore wishes to enjoin members of the public to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with credible information through the Emergency Telephone Line 193 to enhance the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities.

“Citizens are also encouraged to go about their normal daily activities and businesses without fear of intimidation.”