8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Search
Subscribe

CAF Awards: Proud Moment To Be Nugerian- Prof Utsev

National
CAF Awards: Proud Moment To Be Nugerian- Prof Utsev
CAF Awards: Proud Moment To Be Nugerian- Prof Utsev

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From: Denen Achussah, Makurdi

Nigeria’s Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Terlumun Utsev, is relishing the moment of the CAF Awards 2023 and has taken to Facebook, saying “it is indeed a proud moment to be a Nigerian.”

 

Two Nigerian internationals, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala won the biggest individual awards at the CAF Awards 2023 in the Moroccan city of Marrakech on 11 December, night. Whereas Osimhen is the 2023 African Men’s Player of the Year, Oshoala is Women’s Player of the Year 2023, with Nnadozie Chiamaka, Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year and the Super Falcons, 2023 National Team of the Year (Women).

READ ALSO  FOI: ‘Disclose how much oil Nigeria produces and exports daily,’ SERAP tells NNPC
CAF Awards: Proud Moment To Be Nugerian- Prof Utsev
CAF Awards: Proud Moment To Be Nugerian- Prof Utsev

And Prof Utsev says he is “thrilled, as a football fan and Nigerian, to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of our superstars at the #CAFAwards2023.

 

“After a 24-year wait, Victor Osimhen has brought us back to the pinnacle of male individual awards by winning the 2023 African Men’s Player of the Year. Seeing him rise to this achievement fills me with pride, and it is truly a remarkable moment for Nigerian football.

 

“Asisat Oshoala has done it again, securing her sixth (and 5th in a row) Women’s Player of the Year award. An impressive feat worth all the celebrations

 

“A big congratulations to the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Nnadozie Chiamaka who proved capable hands between the sticks.

READ ALSO  Many Nigerian prisoners tortured to confess, says Australian High Commission

 

“And to the Super Falcons for being named 2023 National Team of the Year (Women).

 

“It is indeed a proud moment to be a Nigerian. A reminder that Nigeria boast the best talents, and with our collective support, the sky will continue to be ruled by Nigerians.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Fear Not, We Gat You Covered — Army Assures Ndị Anambra, Clears More Gunmen’s Camps
Next article
Gov Bala Mohammed appoint 28 Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  HIV/AIDS Anti-Discrimination Act: Reps pledges to revisit act, end patients' stigmatization

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.