CAF Awards: Proud Moment To Be Nugerian- Prof Utsev

From: Denen Achussah, Makurdi

Nigeria’s Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Terlumun Utsev, is relishing the moment of the CAF Awards 2023 and has taken to Facebook, saying “it is indeed a proud moment to be a Nigerian.”

Two Nigerian internationals, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala won the biggest individual awards at the CAF Awards 2023 in the Moroccan city of Marrakech on 11 December, night. Whereas Osimhen is the 2023 African Men’s Player of the Year, Oshoala is Women’s Player of the Year 2023, with Nnadozie Chiamaka, Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year and the Super Falcons, 2023 National Team of the Year (Women).

And Prof Utsev says he is “thrilled, as a football fan and Nigerian, to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of our superstars at the #CAFAwards2023.

“After a 24-year wait, Victor Osimhen has brought us back to the pinnacle of male individual awards by winning the 2023 African Men’s Player of the Year. Seeing him rise to this achievement fills me with pride, and it is truly a remarkable moment for Nigerian football.

“Asisat Oshoala has done it again, securing her sixth (and 5th in a row) Women’s Player of the Year award. An impressive feat worth all the celebrations

“A big congratulations to the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Nnadozie Chiamaka who proved capable hands between the sticks.

“And to the Super Falcons for being named 2023 National Team of the Year (Women).

“It is indeed a proud moment to be a Nigerian. A reminder that Nigeria boast the best talents, and with our collective support, the sky will continue to be ruled by Nigerians.”