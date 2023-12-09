Ebonyi: Nwifuru Presents 2024 Budget For Approval

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has submitted a budget proposal of Two Hundred and

Two Billion, One Hundred and Twenty Seven Million,

Nine Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, Nine Hundred

and Seven Naira to the State House of Assembly for approval for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Governor explained that the people’s charter of Needs serves as the guiding principle of his administration in addressing diverse opinions in the areas of Education, Health, Agriculture, ease of doing business, water resources, affordable housing, critical infrastructure and in the developmental strides of embracing information and communication technology

“Through the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency, we are not just

reducing the financial burden of healthcare on Civil Servants, we are offering

a lifeline to families striving for a healthy future. By covering the health

insurance premiums of identified vulnerable citizens, we extend

compassionate hand to those who need it most. These initiatives are not

abstract; they are stories of lives changed, futures secured, and communities

thriving.”

“The essence of our commitment to Education goes beyond bricks and

mortar; it lies in the dreams of every child who now has access to quality

learning environments. Picture a student in a rural community, now

equipped with the tools and facilities necessary to unlock their full potential”

Governor Nwifuru added that the ongoing move to construct 39 duplexes, 3 duplexes in each Local

Government Area with 12 classrooms, is not just a mere political

achievement, stressing that it is an investment that will shape the future leaders of Ebonyi

State.

In the area of infrastructure, the Governor disclosed that his administration has awarded the construction of 22km, Ezillo Ezzaegu road ; 31 km offerekpe -Agbaja Internal Road, 23km Ogbaga -Nwofe Road ; 12.8 km Ugwulangwu Road; 12.3km Okposi ojigwe -Mgbom Road among others , while concerted efforts had been made to improve health care delivery

“Consider the 189 Health Workers strategically employed for our General

Hospitals 36 of whom are doctors. They are not just professionals filling

positions; they are the compassionate hands that heal, the reassuring voices

that comfort, and the pillars of our healthcare system.”

“Reflect on the empowerment of 500 Ebonyi indigenes through EBSMEDA

grants. These are not just financial disbursements, they are investments in

dreams, businesses, and the economic resilience of our people.” The Governor said.

The Governor commended the House of Assembly for their partnership through speedy passage of enabling laws.

“In navigating the complexities of governance, the role of the Ebonyi State

House of Assembly cannot be overstated. Your meticulous consideration of

proposed legislations, your discerning debates, and your unwavering focus

on the needs of the people have served as a guiding light for the executive

arm of the State”

The Budget is tagged “Budget of innovation and Progress”.