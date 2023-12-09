Benue Assembly Passes Vote of Confidence On Gov. Alia, Speaker

From Denen Achussah

The 10th Benue Assembly at its afternoon session of Friday, 8th December, 2023, passed Vote of Confidence on the State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and the Speaker, Aondona Dajoh.

Simon Gabo, Mata State Constituency (APC), rising on Order One Rule Two says it has be one necessary following sterling performances of the Governor within his six months in office.

He names prompt payment of salaries and pension, construction of streets in Makurdi, installation of street lights, renovation of assembly complex and purchase of vehicles for assembly members to enable them carry out their official functions.

The motion was seconded by Peter Ipusu, Katsina-Ala West (APC), who asserted that Fr. Alia is the first governor of the state that has come in and has been running the affairs of the state without borrowing, explaining that it means the governor is able to put prudence to the resources of the state.

Members present accordingly vote vide a voice vote, in passing confidence in the Governor and the Speaker.

Really that the Benue political atmosphere has been charged in the last few days, with divisions in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, with one faction of the party’s stakeholders accusing the Governor of being inaccessible and not carrying them along.

But another group says the Governor was working in the best interest of the state with scores of young people taking to the streets in Makurdi, in solidarity of the governor.

Currently, the Governor is presenting the 2024 budget tagged “Budget of infrastructure development, job creation and poverty.