8.4 C
New York
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Benue Assembly Passes Vote of Confidence On Gov. Alia, Speaker

N/Central
Benue Assembly Passes Vote of Confidence On Gov. Alia, Speaker
Benue Assembly Passes Vote of Confidence On Gov. Alia, Speaker

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Denen Achussah

The 10th Benue Assembly at its afternoon session of Friday, 8th December, 2023, passed Vote of Confidence on the State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and the Speaker, Aondona Dajoh.

Simon Gabo, Mata State Constituency (APC), rising on Order One Rule Two says it has be one necessary following sterling performances of the Governor within his six months in office.

He names prompt payment of salaries and pension, construction of streets in Makurdi, installation of street lights, renovation of assembly complex and purchase of vehicles for assembly members to enable them carry out their official functions.

The motion was seconded by Peter Ipusu, Katsina-Ala West (APC), who asserted that Fr. Alia is the first governor of the state that has come in and has been running the affairs of the state without borrowing, explaining that it means the governor is able to put prudence to the resources of the state.

READ ALSO  Why Benue Assembly Suspends Four Members, Confirms LGC Caretaker Committees

Members present accordingly vote vide a voice vote, in passing confidence in the Governor and the Speaker.

Really that the Benue political atmosphere has been charged in the last few days, with divisions in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, with one faction of the party’s stakeholders accusing the Governor of being inaccessible and not carrying them along.

But another group says the Governor was working in the best interest of the state with scores of young people taking to the streets in Makurdi, in solidarity of the governor.

Currently, the Governor is presenting the 2024 budget tagged “Budget of infrastructure development, job creation and poverty.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Ebonyi: Nwifuru Presents 2024 Budget For Approval
Next article
Bauchi records 226 cases of minor rape in 3 years

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Why Benue Assembly Suspends Four Members, Confirms LGC Caretaker Committees

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.