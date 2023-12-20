Anambra Man Declared Wanted over Alleged Land Scam, Jumping Bail

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A Magistrate’s Court of Anambra State, in the Njikoka Magisterial District, has issued a warrant for the immediate arrest of one Chief Chukwuneke Sunny Nwofor, a native of Uruzu-Ozor, Akpu Village in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of the State, but resident in Scosh Plains, New Jersey, USA.

The 66-year old was said to have conspired with one Chief Emmauanel Nwude, who is already standing trial in another case, and one Mrs. Jennifer Ikenokwalu, to commit forgery and engage in illegal double dealings concerning land and properties. The charges include forging land documents, entering land in possession of another party, and selling plots of land that belong to Barrister Uche Ikeme.

It was gathered that the charges brought against Chief Nwofor include offenses punishable under various sections of the Criminal Code Cap 36, Vol. II Revised Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991 as Amended, as well as the Prohibition of Fraudulent Practices on land and Property and Other Matters connected thereto, Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 2012.

According to sources, the suspect had earlier been arrested and brought before the to court, but was released on bail to his lawyer based on his presence and a doctor’s report he presented to the court to claim that he was seriously sick and needed urgent medical attention, which he were all later found out to be fake, implying that he had scammed the court. He was, however, said to have jumped the bail since then and refused to appear before the court.

Issued by the Njikoka Magisterial District of the Anambra State Magistrate’s Court, the arrest warrant partly read: “Complaints on oath has been made on the 31st day of October 2023 that Chukwuneke Sunny Nwofor, hereafter called the Defendant, on the 31st Day of October, 2023, at Abagana, in the Judicial Division/Magisterial District aforesaid, did fail to appear in court to answer to the charge brought against you by the C.O.P.

“It is hereby ordered that that Chukwuneke Sunny Nwofor be arrested.”

Members of the public are, therefore, urged to come forward with any relevant information that can help in the tracing and arresting of the fleeing suspect.