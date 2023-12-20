8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Search
Subscribe

How Fubara Was Summoned To Abuja On How To Become A Slave To APC And Wike – Okonkwo

S/East
Gov Fubara

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Joshua Chibuzom

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Okonkwo has berated the Abuja meeting summoned by President Bola Tinubu to resolve the political crisis which engulfed Rivers State.

According to him, the meeting in Abuja on Monday was just used as a smokescreen to give directives to Governor Siminalayi Fubara on how he should become a servant or slave to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Okonkwo added that the meeting is a testament to the fact that both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have become threats to Nigeria’s democracy.

The LP chieftain questioned why a PDP Governor and a PDP chieftain would go to the APC leadership to solve their political problems.

READ ALSO  Fubara moves on with 10 as 9 commissioners resign position

He also called out President Tinubu for advising the parties to breach the country’s constitutions in resolving the political crisis in Rivers State.

Taking to his account on the X platform on Tuesday night, Okonkwo wrote: “Is there any Nigerian still in doubt that APC and PDP have become an existential threat to our democracy and rule of law in Nigeria? How can a PDP Governor and a PDP Chieftain go to APC Leadership to find solution to their problems?

“How can a President of a country advise parties before him to breach constitutional provisions to solve political problems.

This crop of politicians have turned Nigeria to a huge crime scene. Fubara was simply summoned to be given directives on how he should become a servant or slave to APC and his godfather.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra Man Declared Wanted over Alleged Land Scam, Jumping Bail

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Aba receives special focus as Gov. Otti assents to the bill establishing GADA

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.