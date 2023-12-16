Christmas: Philanthropist, Ghasarah donates food, non food  materials to IDPs in Benue

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

A philanthropist, Engr. Sylvanus Ghasarah, has donated food and non food items as Christmas package to Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs), in Benue state.

He made the donation on Thursday, 14th December 2023, at the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, (BSEMA), headquarters Makurdi, saying it was part of his own way of assisting the state government to ensure that IDPs and other vulnerable persons in the state have a merry Christmas.

Engr Ghasarah who presented the gifts through his representative, Pastor Rex Aii, said Christmas is a season to show love to neighbours and the gifts were his way of reaching out to the people displaced by armed herdsmen attack in the state.

He stated that, since the inception of the Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia administration, he saw the compelling need to support the Government having seen that he has genuine passion for the persons of concern.

In a statement signed by the Information Officer, Benue SEMA, Charity Agber, Ghasarah, in July donated 150 bags of rice, 55 bags of beans and 300 mattresses to IDPs in the state.

She disclosed that this time, the philanthropist donated 45 (100kg) bags of beans, 100 cartons of detergents, 50 cartons of soap, 45 cartons of sanitary pads and 20 cartons of tooth paste.

Ghasarah, an indigene of Benue State who resides outside the living said there was need for all son and daughters of the state to look back home to support the State Government in any capacity, pledging that he will continue to support Benue so that they can collectively cater for the IDPs another persons of concern.

He commended the Governor Hyacinth Alia for setting the standard for a renewed hope to the Benue people who voted him massively into power, calling on well-meaning Benue indigenes to support him to succeed.

Receiving the items, the Acting Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), Sir. James Iorpuu appreciated Engr. Sylvanus Ghasarah on behalf of the Benue State Government assuring that the Christmas packages will be judiciously distributed to the persons of concern.

The SEMA boss described Engr. Ghasarah as a progressive philanthropist saying his support to Governor Alia to restore the dignity of vulnerable groups in the state is critical especially now that the huge humanitarian situation in Benue has overstretched the State.

Iorpuu called on other public spirited individuals to emulate Ghasarah’s gesture and come to the aid of the IDPs in the state.