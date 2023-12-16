I prayed for Kanu’s release by S’court but I knew there won’t be fair trials for him – Bishop Udeh

By Chuks Eke

As reactions continued to trail the decision of the Supreme Court that the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Nnamdi Kanu has a case to answer, General Overseer of Mount Zion Global Liberation Ministries ( a.k.a , By-Fire-By-Fire), Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh has said he was not surprised that Kanu did not get the desired justice from the apex court.

He said he prayed fervently for Kanu to regain his freedom this time around but he knew at the back of his mind that it won’t be possible because as far as he was concerned, there would be no fair trials on Igbo man as far as All Progressives Congress, APC is concerned.

Bishop Udeh who spoke to newsmen on phone, said he had earlier predicted before December 15 Supreme court judgement that Kanu could be convicted because the powers that be would like to convict him to silence hin, thinking that by so doing, his case will be brushed aside, not knowing that conviction him will escalate the problem of insecurity at hand in Nigeria in general and Southeast zone in particular.

According to Bishop Udeh, “I have just concluded my annual 40 days and 40 nights fasting and prayer session and what got about Biafra is thät our prayers have reached high heavens. We have done this 40-day fasting and prayers for seven years consecutively since we started it in 2017 when the military launched operations python dance which claimed many lives of Ndigbo, including that of Kanu’s parent”.

“I saw in the spiritual realm, while observing the fasting and prayer session the flag of Biafra is now seen flying on air. The sovereign state of Biafra has been announced in the spiritual realm and cimewhatmay, there must be Biafra sovereignty anytime from nowv, even though the date has not Ben seen or made public”.