Tinubu commissions N1bn modern library complex built by TEtFUND in Bauchi varsity

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commissioned 2,000 sitting capacity Central Library Complex, constructed by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) at the cost of N1 billion in the Bauchi state University, Gadau, BASUH

Represented by Deputy Chairman Federal House of Representative Committee on TEtFund Honourable Bappah Aliyu Misau , President Tinubu commissioned the project today Friday in Gadau.

He said that the Fund had sponsored 100 lecturers for Ph.D. programs in both foreign and local institutions, totaling N955 million. He added that 143 lecturers were also sponsored for Master’s Degrees in both foreign and local institutions, totaling N359 million, among other initiatives, and assured the commitment of the Federal Government to provide quality education.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, said that the project was approved under the Years 2017-2019 merged annual intervention. T, represented by the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, TETFUND, Mr. Olajide Babatunde, the executive Secretary said that the University had been a beneficiary of the Fund’s interventions since 2012 when it became enlisted as a beneficiary of the Fund’s interventions. He stated, “From 2012 to date, TETFUND has allocated the sum of N17.3 billion for infrastructure-related interventions only, covering the Annual, Special High Impact, and Zonal interventions, among others.” secretary said, “With about 97% of funds already accessed, we note with delight that these funds are being deployed judiciously in the provision of requisite facilities, which are obviously seen in various locations on the campus here.” He assured that the fund would continue to ensure that its interventions were sustained and improved upon to enable government-owned tertiary institutions to undertake impactful projects that would make them globally competitive.

The Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Professor Fatima Tahir, commended

TETFUND for the ‘milestone’ intervention, adding that the project would help shape the future of the institution. According to her, “We must acknowledge the vital role played by TETFUND in making this dream a tangible reality.”

She thank the Federal Government for their commitment towards transformation of education.