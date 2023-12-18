8.4 C
New York
Monday, December 18, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Christmas : IPOB Issues Security Alert For Travellers Going To Anambra, Imo

S/East
Christmas : IPOB Issues Security Alert For Travellers Going To Anambra, Imo
One of IPOB Rallies in the South East

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a travel advisory to Anambra and Imo State indigenes coming home for Christmas, citing insecurity.
The group said it has uncovered a plot to orchestrate insecurity in the zone, but assured that it will also deploy operatives from its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) to ensure the protection of returnees.
“Biafrans should not be intimidated by sponsored criminals from not returning home for Christmas. However, we advise our people to take the following travel advice seriously and be on their guard.
“People should inform their families and friends when they are travelling and what routes they may be taking.
“Anybody coming to Nnewi South, Ihiala – Igboukwu – Orlu road should be very careful. Also, be very careful at the Total filling station at Ihiala junction.”
The group reeled out names of roads in Imo and Anambra State, which they said have become death zones.
The roads include; Nnewi-Ukpor-Isseke Road, Orsumoghu-Mbosi Road, Azia junction road to Orsumoghu Junction, Isseke to Ubuluihejiofo Road, Isseke to Orsumoghu Road and Orsumoghu to Orsuihiteukwa, Ihitenansa link road to Eke ututu, all in Imo and Anambra States.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
CUPP Alleges Plot To Use Court To Impeach Rivers Governor, Fubara
Next article
ATBU student arrested over illegal possession of firearm, cartridge in Bauchi 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Idemili South Chairman Empowers Women/Youths with over 217 Starter Packs, Commissions several projects 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.