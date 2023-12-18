Christmas : IPOB Issues Security Alert For Travellers Going To Anambra, Imo

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a travel advisory to Anambra and Imo State indigenes coming home for Christmas, citing insecurity.

The group said it has uncovered a plot to orchestrate insecurity in the zone, but assured that it will also deploy operatives from its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) to ensure the protection of returnees.

“Biafrans should not be intimidated by sponsored criminals from not returning home for Christmas. However, we advise our people to take the following travel advice seriously and be on their guard.

“People should inform their families and friends when they are travelling and what routes they may be taking.

“Anybody coming to Nnewi South, Ihiala – Igboukwu – Orlu road should be very careful. Also, be very careful at the Total filling station at Ihiala junction.”

The group reeled out names of roads in Imo and Anambra State, which they said have become death zones.

The roads include; Nnewi-Ukpor-Isseke Road, Orsumoghu-Mbosi Road, Azia junction road to Orsumoghu Junction, Isseke to Ubuluihejiofo Road, Isseke to Orsumoghu Road and Orsumoghu to Orsuihiteukwa, Ihitenansa link road to Eke ututu, all in Imo and Anambra States.