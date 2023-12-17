CUPP Alleges Plot To Use Court To Impeach Rivers Governor, Fubara

A coalition of opposition political parties has alleged a plot to use the courts to illegitimately impeach the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

The parties, under the umbrella of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), claimed they have intelligence that a ruling had already been drafted by the Federal High Court set to be delivered on Monday, December 18, 2023, declaring that the seats of 25 former Rivers State legislators cannot be declared vacant.

Recall that the 25 lawmakers recently defected from the PDP to the APC and their seats were subsequently declared vacant by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie.

The coalition asserted that such a ruling would contradict a previous ruling by the High Court of Rivers State, which recognised Ehie as the authentic Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

At a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, national secretary of CUPP, Peter Ameh, said this would allow the pro-Wike faction of the House to take control of the State Assembly and subsequent to impeach Governor Fubara within 10 days.

They deacribed planned verdict on the suit filed overnight between Thursday and Friday, a “kangaroo ruling” undermining democracy.

He said, “Gentlemen of the Press, members of the opposition political parties, chairmen of political parties who are here present, ladies and gentlemen.

“It is because of the emergency and new development that we have decided to come together as a joint task force to save our democracy and constitutional governance in view of development that is happening in Rivers State.

“We have intercepted credible intelligence and have seen a draft copy of Ruling, Nigerians please I need you to pay attention to what you are about to hear from us as lovers of Democracy.”

The CUPP Spokesperson urged Nigerians to protest at the Federal High Court on Monday.

He warned of anarchy in Rivers State if the plot succeeded and called on President Bola Tinubu and heads of security agencies to protect state institutions.

Ameh claimed that the alleged plan could lead to a crisis in Rivers State, affecting oil production and causing economic instability.

He emphasised the importance of public scrutiny to ensure transparency and prevent what they termed as a judicial abracadabra.

“We have also not unaware that the whole agenda is to ensure that Governor Fubara is removed from office within the next Ten days via a Kangaroo ruling made exparte.

“And if he is dissatisfied “let him go to court”, a slogan which some state actors have adopted to back their nefarious illegality and oppression of the Rule of Law but we are saying that this will mark the end of Nigeria’s democracy if we cross that line because Nigerians are not fools. No one perpetrate illegality and thinks he can get away with it.

“That we, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) are saying this clearly that we want the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Let us pause for a while, for those who are with President Tinubu right now, if his Excellency is close to his Television Screen right now please tell him to tune his TV and listen to us in his best interest and in the overall interest of our Democracy.

“Let the Federal High Court of Nigeria not do this, let the Federal High Court of Nigeria not finally bury itself.

“If a draft of the Ruling is already circulating online, indeed, what a shame if by Monday or days thereafter this Ruling is delivered, confirming that the draft in circulation in WhatsApp forum is true.

“We also demand that the heads of security agencies stay clear and ensure that the institutions of government, especially the Rivers State Government is protected.

“We are lovers of democracy and we do no wish any negative happens to our rather nascent democracy and that is why we call on Nigerians and alert them of the plot to use the Federal High Court to secure an injunction,” he said.