ATBU student arrested over illegal possession of firearm, cartridge in Bauchi 

N/East
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Police Command in its efforts to mop-up criminal elements around the students’ communities across the state, arrested one Atim Emmanuel ‘m’ aged 23yrs old, a 300-level student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi in possession of firearm and cartridge.

In press release by the Command Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil said the 23-year-old student was arrested on the 11th of December, 2023, with a locally made revolver pistol and a cartridge while coming out of the university campus.
“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he got the firearm from one Zadog ‘m’ who leased it to him for two academic semesters at the rate of twelve thousand naira (N12,000.00). He further stated that he acquired the firearm for his protection and security from criminals when attacked.

“CP Auwal Mohammed Musa psc, the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation to unravel more circumstances behind his motives for acquiring the firearm and to determine whether he has killed anyone with it after which he will be charged to court upon completion of discreet investigation.

Wakil, said the Command call on parents, Guardians, and leaders wielding various degrees of influence to prevail on their children and wards to guide against being used as Cannon-fodders in disrupting the relative peace and tranquility enjoyed in the state.

