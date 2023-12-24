Christmas: Gov Bala Mohammed put smiles on Christian faithfuls

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi state has approved the sum of One hundred and twenty Million Naira (N120m) for the purchase of food items for 2023 Christmas celebration in the state.The chairman of the distribution committee, Mr Abdon Dallah Gin at a press briefing held at Government House, Bauchi, explained that the items distributed by the community to christian community for the celebration of the forthcoming christmas are 66 bulls, 102 rams, 1,438 (50kg) bags of rice and 189 groundnut oil.

Mr Abdon Gin who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Service matters, recalled that, since the coming on board in 2019, the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed has established a tradition of providing food items to the christian community for a pleasant commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ every year.

He said as usual, the committee has allocated a substantial portion of the food items to CAN which also allocates to all the five blocs across the state, and mentioned other beneficiaries of the governor’s kind gesture to include christian government functionaries, relevant federal government functionaries and other christian groups and associations.

“Accordingly, these items, this year, were equitably distributed across the State and beyond by the standing Committee. Understandably, the Local Government Caretaker committees are complimenting this gesture by giving Christians gifts in their respective Christian Communities.

“It is also gratifying to note that, as the Christmas gift items were being distributed, His Excellency, the Governor approved the release of December salaries to Civil Servants/Public Officers to assist them make purchases during this yuletide period.

“The Committee therefore, wishes to use this medium to thank Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON and his entire Government for this benevolence. We also appreciate the open and accommodating posture that has thrown away primordial sentiments thereby treating people of the State with tremendous love and care to the extent that everybody is having a sense of belonging, with the consequent effect that peace reigns supreme in this multi ethnic State.

“Other ethnic groups resident in Bauchi State and people with special needs, that require close attention, are among the beneficiaries of the laudable gesture in this festive season which personifies love and togetherness.”