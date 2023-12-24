Xmas ,New year:  25 Resident Communities Associations receives N1m, foodstuff -- SOSG

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Approximately 25 different Resident Community Associations received donations of N1million each and food stuffs as Christmas and New year assistance in Sokoto.

Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on Residents Communities and Internally Displaced Persons ,Maryam Suleiman Dimaas distributed the items to the beneficiaries in Sokoto Saturday .

Dimaas said the purposed for the donating the cash and foods items to each of the 25 associations of the resident communities in the state was to make them happy and for them celebrate Christmas and new year with ease.

She noted that the leaders of each groups collected the items for onward sharing among their members for uses during the celebration of the festivities without difficulties .

Dimaas who presented each of the beneficial group with a cash of one million naira, 10 bags of 50kg parboil rice ,10 cartoons of spaghetti and 5 jerry cans of 50 litres vegetables oil said the gesture was the first of it kind in the state .

She equally urged the residence communities in the state to reciprocate the gesture through continue support to the Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s led government in living in peace and harmony with their host communities across the state.

The Special Adviser also assures the communities that the exercise which was part of the present state government nine points smart agenda and an extension of the former governor Aliyu Wamakko system of administration that places welfare to the people as its top priority .

She further charged members of the residents communities to cooperate and work in synergy under the umbrella of one associations to foster unity ,brotherliness for the development of the state and entire nation .

Responding , Chairmen Residence Communities in the state, Mr. Olubumi Dare and Okwuchukwu Nnodu expressed delighted for the assistance which they noted will go along way in strengthening the cordial relationship with the state government and their host communities .