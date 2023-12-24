8.4 C
New York
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Xmas ,New year:  25 Resident Communities Associations receives N1m, foodstuff — SOSG

N/West
Xmas ,New year:  25 Resident Communities Associations receives N1m, foodstuff -- SOSG
Sokoto

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Umar Ado Sokoto
Approximately 25 different  Resident Community Associations received donations of N1million each and food stuffs as Christmas and New year assistance in Sokoto.
Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on Residents Communities and Internally Displaced Persons ,Maryam Suleiman Dimaas distributed the items to the beneficiaries in Sokoto Saturday .
Dimaas said the purposed for the donating the cash and foods items to each of the 25 associations of the resident  communities in the state was to make them happy and for them celebrate Christmas  and new year with ease.
She noted that  the leaders of each groups collected the items for onward sharing among their members for uses during the celebration of the festivities without difficulties .
Dimaas who presented each of the beneficial group with a cash of one million naira, 10 bags of 50kg parboil  rice ,10 cartoons of spaghetti and 5 jerry cans of 50 litres vegetables oil said the gesture was the first of it kind in the state .
She equally urged the residence communities in the state to reciprocate the gesture through continue  support to the Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s led government in living in peace and harmony with their host communities across the state.
The Special Adviser also assures   the communities that the  exercise which was part of the present state government nine points smart agenda and an extension of the former governor Aliyu Wamakko system of administration that places welfare to the people as its top priority .
She further charged members of the residents communities to cooperate and work in synergy under the umbrella of one associations to foster unity ,brotherliness for the development of the state and entire nation .
Responding , Chairmen Residence Communities in the state, Mr. Olubumi Dare and Okwuchukwu Nnodu  expressed delighted for the assistance which they noted will go along way in strengthening the cordial relationship with the state government and their host communities .

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Christmas: Gov Bala Mohammed put smiles on Christian faithfuls
Next article
In the spirit of Christmas, pray for Nigeria and extend kindness to others – Fayemi

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Students of Ruwafid medical College stage protest over non issuance of licence operation three yrs after graduation

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.