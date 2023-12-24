Gov Bala Mohammed excited over vigilantes outstanding performance

…donates N100 million support

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Governor announced the donation when he received members of the joint local security vigilantes who visited him at the Government House Bauchi led by the Commander General, Aliyu Umar Shayi.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State on Saturday has announced the state government’s donation of the sum of 100 million naira to local security vigilantes in appreciation of their outstanding performance in the maintenance of peace and security in the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed enjoined the joint local security vigilantes to make good utilization of the funds by purchasing the needed materials to assist them to excel in their operations.

He also said that the donation will go along way towards supporting them to discharge their local security services effectively to safeguard the state against all forms of crime and criminality for the development of the state.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Bauchi State, I want to use this medium to appreciate the sacrifices of our vigilante groups towards securing our forests across the state against criminal activities. The delative peace that we are enjoying has attracted investors to our state for massive investment in critical sectors of the economy.

“As Government, we are ready to sustain our partnership and support to all the security agencies as well as the vigilantes to compliment the efforts and unwavering commitment of our administration in the area of security.”

The governor assured that the state government will continue to support the security agencies including the vigilantes for the security of the state and directed the newly established Ministry of Internal Security to remain focus on initiating security strategies to achieve the desired objectives.

On his part, the Commander General of the Hunters group, Aliyu Umar Shayi said his group is working with over 70 thousand other vigilante groups across the 20 local government areas of the state and acknowledged the governor’s support to vigilante groups in the discharge of their voluntary services.

Umar Shayi said that the plan of the state government to recruit over 20 thousand youth into vigilante and youth empowerment agency will enable the agency to work with conventional security agencies to enhance security and ensure total maintenance of peace in the state.