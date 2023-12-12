Gov Bala Mohammed appoint 28 Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In a move geared towards to enhancing good governance, efficiency and inclusivity Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has approved the appointment of 28 Senior Special Assistant (SSAs) and Special Assistant (SAs) into his state executive cabinet.

Contained in a press release by his Special Advisers on Media and Publicity Comrade Muktar Gidado said the appointments come after a rigorous selection process that focus on merit, competence, and a committed to public service. The individual choosing have demonstrated examplary ded to the development of Bauchi state by embodying the values and vision of the Governor.

Gidado said the new Senior Special Assistant and Special Assistant are expected to bring their wealth of experiences, skills and expertise to the implementations of government policies and programmes that will address the needs of the people of Bauchi state.

He added the merit-based appointment underscore the commitment of the Governor to fostering transparency, accountability and good governance, as their appointment will further strengthen the state government’s capacity deliver on its mandate and fulfilled its promises to the citizens of the state.

The appointees and their portfolios include Abubakar Ladan Yari, SSA, Special Duties; Musa Sulaiman (Mai Poster), SSA, Governor's Office; Al-Ameen Maisule Muhammad Zirami, SSA, Religious Affairs; CP Hermes U. Makama (Rtd) appointed as SSA to the governor on Police Affairs; El-Harun Sule Dambam, SSA on ICT; Khalid Garba Barau, SSA, Empowerment; Adamu Abubakar Barde, SSA on ACRESAL project; Bala Saleh (Bala Rambo), SSA youth, while Lawal Muazu returned as SSA new media to the Bauchi governor and Aminu Ahmed Kobi, SSA, Traffic Management. Other appointees are: Magaji L Zakka, SSA, Christian Religious Affairs: Hafiz Umar Mai-Auduga, SSA, Trade & Artisans; Habiba Umar Alkaleri, SSA, Office of the First Lady; Sulaiman Malami Ahmed, SSA, Protocol; Sani A Mohammed, SSA, Security; Mr. Nasiru Yahuza, SSA, Small & Medium Enterprises; Eric Anyamene, SSA, Strategy and Special Duties; Hassan Grema, SSA, Liaison Affairs; Yahaya Y.M. Baba, SSA, Domestic; while Garba Yusuf Alkaleri appointed as SSA to the governor on Special Duties and Isaiah Dangana, SSA on Political. The newly appointed seven Special Assistants (SAs) are Bukata Isaiah, SA, Governor's Office; Kabir Abdullah Musa and Mohammed Bappa Aljyu SAs on Domestic; Auwal Ahmed Abdullahi, SA on Protocol to the First Lady; Lawal Toro, SA, Photography; Hon Musa Zango, SA, Transformers and Joshua Wakari Yewuri, SA, Community Development. The appointment takes immediate effect.