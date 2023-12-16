Bauchi Governor flags-off 2.6 km internal Roads project at State varsity at the cost of 1.8bn

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed of Bauchi has flagged off ground breaking ceremony to mark the commencement of the construction of 2.6km internal Roads project at the Bauchi State University main Campus at the cost of N1,817,595,378.83.

The exercise was part of activities for the University’s Maiden combined Convocation Ceremony .

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Bala said his administration had embarked on an accelerated Urban and Rural life touching projects, covering the Three Senatorial Districts of the State.

Governor said the gesture was to address the yearning and aspiration of the people .of the state who suffered neglect by successive administrations.

“We have therefore adopted a holistic approach to reverse the trend of infrastructural deficit and decay in the State,” he said

“There is no gainsaying the fact that when this road is completed the main campus of the Bauchi State University, Gadau would wear a new look, feel the impact of good Governance and provide conducive Environment for learning,” he stated .

“We have engaged the services of a competent contractor, Messrs Habibu Engineering Nigerian Limited to execute this important project that would cost the government the sum of N1,817,595,378.83.

“The project has a distance of 2.6km with stone base, Asphalt wearing course, storm water drainage and solar street lights.

“I have directed the Ministry for Works and Transport to closely supervise the project from its commencement to completion”

Governor Bala said education development remained the priority of his government noted that similar projects would be executed in all the state owned high institutions of learning across the state.

He called on Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETfund to provide the university with more interventions that would go along way in complementing his administration’s quest to enhance quality of education and pursuing the reduction of out of school children.

The governor has thereafter commissioned some TETFund intervention projects in the University.

Speaking on behalf of the University Community, the Pro-Chancelor of BASUG Professor Ango Abdullahi who described the project as a move to address the plight of the institution expressed hope that when completed it would provide a better place for teaching and learning.

On her part ,The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Fatima Tahir, thanked the Governor for the inflnching support that his administration was giving to the creating a conducive and harmonious learning environment in the University.

Fatima said the Governor ‘s commitment to the University has contributed immensely in turning the Bauchi State University into one of the biggest Universities in the North East.

She assured that Senate,Council and management would continue to strive to ensure that the investments made by the current administration yielded the need fruits

You would recalled that recently Governor Bala performed a ground breaking ceremony of the dualization of 11km road dual carruage way road in Ningi Town and granted approvals for the rehabilitation and construction of many other roads across the State.