Why Supreme Court Refused To Release Biafra Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

 From Joshua Chibuzom
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to order the release of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.
The apex court, in a judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, but written by Justice Garba Lawal, voided and set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which in October last year ordered Kanu’s release and quashed the terrorism charges against him.
The Supreme Court held that although the Nigerian government recklessly and unlawfully rendered Kanu from Kenya, such an unlawful act has not divested any court from proceeding with trial.
Justice Lawal said that no Nigerian law was cited in the suit seeking Kanu’s release on mere unlawful abduction from Kenya, adding that at the moment, the remedy for such action is for Kanu to file a civil matter against such act instead of removing the powers of courts to continue with his trial for alleged criminal charges.
The apex court subsequently ordered that Kanu should go and defend himself in the remaining 7 counts of terrorism charges against him.

