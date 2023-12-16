Bauchi indigenes to get 50% scholarship increase – Gov Bala Mohammed

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has pledged to increase the scholarship for Bauchi state indigenes by 50% with a plan for further increment as the state’s economy and sources improve.

Besides, Mohammed said inclusivity has been and will continue to be the key focus of his administration, pledging to enhance the welfare of students of tertiary institutions and their lecturers.

He was speaking today at the Saadu Zungur State University Gadau during the groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement of the construction of 2.6 kilometre internal road project, where he assured the gathering that his administration has since embarked on massive construction of rural and urban roads project covering the three senatorial districts of the state to address the burden of citizens who suffered neglect by the previous administrations.

While recalling the successes of his administration, Mohammed said since its inception in 2019, the commitment to education of the PDP led administration under his watch has been unwavering, and has reflected in various policies and programmes aimed at ensuring citizens are provided with conducive learning environment.

Governor Mohammed commended the traditional rulers and their institutions, religious and civil organizations for supporting his administration’s campaign which educates parent on the importance of prioritizing the enrollment of their children in schools, adding that more policies will be implemented to ensure free access to education as part of effort to alleviate the out of school syndrome.