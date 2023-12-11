Apprehend, Prosecute GBV offender’s – Gov Mohammed

From Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has called on the legal authorities concern to aphrehend and prosecute gender based violence (GBV) offender’s of all kind with a view to end the scourge and menace in the State.

Mohammed made called when he received a delegation Committee on Action against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence on a curtesy visit to commemorare 16 Days of Activisim which was set aside by the United Nations at chamber of the Government House in Bauchi.

The governor noted on the remarkable achievement so far made by the Committee, chaired by his humble wife Aisha Bala Mohammed urged them to look in ward to incorporate others stakeholders for the source and mission of their tasks.

While a knowledging support from development partners, Mohammed assured the Committee members of his administration support as well as approving all their requests which includes the establishment of “GBV Mobile Court” to speed up prosecution of GBV offender’s and vehicles to ease the movement of the members while going on community outreaches.

Earlier in her speech, the first lady and wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Aisha Bala Mohammed said they were at the government house to brief the government on the progresses and achieving of the committee since it inception.

Mr’s Mohammed who doubles as the Committee chairperson disclosed that the Committee was able to resolved establishment of referral centres for free medical services to survivors of GBV, a temporary shalter space furnished and equipped at Sani Abacha ward, embarking on wide sensitization on GBV, provide free legal services to victims of GBV, provide family economic incentment and psychosocial support among others.

She further disclosed that the committee in 3 year’s of its operation in collaboration with some agencies and stakeholders have successfully intervene in resolving 226 cases of rape on natural offences mostly involving minors, 68 cases of domestic violence and prevention, 47 cases of child abuses as well as 53 family and social economic strengthen, paid sensitization visit to 9 LGA.

She concluded by appealing to the governor for the establishment of mobile court to fast track the cases of GBV so that the perpetrators of GBV would face the full wrath of the law.