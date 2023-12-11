Imo Governor, Uzodimma To Exit Government House After First Term – Cleric

A prophet, Godfrey Otubochi Gbujie has predicted the exit of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma from Government House, Owerri at the expiration of his first term.

Addressing newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday, Prophet Gbujie said Gov Uzodimma’s days at Government House are numbered.

The General Overseer of Royal House of David said he had to leave his residence at Enugu to come to Owerri to deliver the message to the governor.

According to him, getting the message to Uzodimma was to enable him make timely preparations for his Godly and official exit from Government House.

He explained that the anger of God is rekindled against the governor fot influencing few elders to subvert the Charter of Equity brokered in 1999 on rotation of the governorship seat among the three senatorial zones.

Gbujie asserted that it is not only inhuman but also unjust for the governor to continue in office beyond January 15, 2024.

According to him, the God of the Royal House of David has ordained and appointed PDP Governorship Candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu to replace the Gov Uzodimma after his first tenure.

He pointed out that owing to clarity of the message, he had to cable an official letter dated December 1, 2023 to Gov Uzodimma and copied the President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Gbujie said; “Sir, as the Lord forced me out from my Enugu residence to join in receiving Your Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma on your January 15, 2020 inauguration ceremony at the Freedom Square Owerri, so have I been divinely compelled to prophetically announce your fast approaching exit.

“May I therefore advise you to act wisely and compliantly to possibly avert the looming judgement and anger of God”.