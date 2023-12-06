Imolites Lament, Make Shocking Revelations As Uzodimma Appoints Alleged Land Grabber

– Non Indigene SA Land Recovery

There is serious panic among developers and investors in Imo State as Governor Hope Uzodimma appoints one Paschal Nwakama (aka Dum-Dum) who has been identified as a native of Abia State, as his Special Adviser on Land Recovery.

According to aggrieved investors in Imo, who spoke to Impartial Observers in confidence, ‘Nwakama’s appointment coming few days after Imo governorship election may likely be a plot by the Governor to indulge in high wire land grabbing escapade having been re-elected for a second term as Governor.”

According to them, Nwakama, a native of Abia State who is popularly known as Dum-Dum has within few days of his appointment traverse all nooks and cranny of Imo State marking people’s properties to report directly to his unconstitutional office including existing old buildings. He brag that he is untouchable as he reports directly to the Governor who calls him on phone for assignment.

Our investigation further revealed that investors and developers in Imo State are in panic and fear over Uzodimma’s intention to appoint Nwakama a non Indigene of the State into such sensitive Office.

“It is very embarrassing that our Governor has Appointed a wrong character to head Land Recovery Team in Imo.

“Uzodimma is known for his non interference on land matters during his first term but the sudden appointment of a suspected notorious land grabber calls for concern.

“If our Governor listens, and run security check before announcing any appointment, he should have figured out Without that Paschal Nwakama whom he Appointed to recover lands in Imo is a popular Land Grabber who has been indicted even during Okorocha’s administration.

“Already, a lot of developers and investors in Imo have been embarrassed with Nwakama’s overzealousness, wicked acts and have abandoned their sites, meaning that there will be shortfall in Imo State revenue, courtesy of wrong appointment.

“Dum Dum is a highly dubious character that shouldn’t be associated with in any serious Govt. a few days ago, he went to the Ministry of lands and requested for Land files as if he is a Perm Sec or substantive Commissioner for Lands.”

Every effort made to reach Imo Commissioner for information, Honourable Declan Emelumba for the governor’s clarification at the time of filing this report was proved abortive.