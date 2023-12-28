Adhere to Your Constitutions, Maintain Peace — Soludo Advises, As Over 40 Anambra Go for Town Union Election

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has called for strict compliance to communities’ constitutions in the conduct of town union elections and in piloting the affairs of the various communities in the State.

The Governor made the call through the State’s Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, during an interview with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, on Thursday.

This is coming as over 40 communities prepare for town union elections in the State.

According to him adhering to established community constitutions, which was made by the people themselves, will help in no small to ensure transparent and fair town union elections. He stressed that such compliance would contribute to fostering unity, accountability, and good governance within the communities. He also harped on the need for community leaders and members to prioritize the principles outlined in their constitutions, emphasizing that the proper functioning of local governance is essential for overall development.

In light of the upcoming town union elections in 42 communities across Anambra State, the Commissioner, who highlighted the significance of these democratic processes, also emphasized that the elections provide a platform for communities to elect leaders who will champion their interests, address challenges, and drive developmental initiatives. The Commissioner further urged community members to actively participate in the electoral process, encouraging them to exercise their civic duty responsibly.

His words: “It is my advice that anybody vying for any position in any of the communities, and even the electoral committee members should go and carefully study the constitution of their respective communities and ensure that they strictly adhere to the provisions of the constitution as the Governor will not tolerate anything outside the constitution.

“The constitution must be followed and strictly adhered to.

“I also advise the people to play by the rule, conduct themselves properly and ensure that everything is done peacefully, as the government has committed a lot of time efforts, energy, and resources to maintain or restore peace in many communities in the state, and will not tolerate anything that will sabotage the government’s efforts or bridge the peace the government has working hard to restore in the State.”

Speaking further, the Commissioner, who has been working since the festive period, said Governor Soludo’s administration was committed to supporting the democratic processes at the grassroots level. He also disclosed that the state government had put measures in place to ensure the elections are conducted peacefully in the various communities. This commitment, he said, reflects the administration’s dedication to fostering democratic values and empowering communities to actively contribute to their own progress.

While noting that there is a palpable sense of anticipation and civic engagement as the communities gear up for election, Commissioner Nwabunwanne expressed optimism that the elections would not only strengthen grassroots democracy but also serve as a catalyst for positive socio-economic transformation within Anambra State.

Aside Ebenator Ozulogu community in Nnewi South Local Government holding her election on December 31st, other communities holding or that held town union elections this Yuletide period and their election dates are: Ogbunka Community (26 December, 2023); Igbariam (26 December, 2023); Eziagu (26 December, 2023); Isulo (26 December, 2023); Abatete (27 December, 2023); Nkpor (27 December, 2023); Mgbakwu (28 December, 2023); Umuawulu (28 December, 2023); Umuchukwu (28 December, 2023); Umuona (28 December, 2023); Abba (28 December, 2023); Ifitedunu (28 December, 2023); Mbaukwu (28 December, 2023); Ukpo (29 December, 2023); Adazi-Enu (29 December, 2023); and Obeledu (29 December, 2023).

Others include: Nri (30 December, 2023); Enugwumuonyia (30 December, 2023); Igboukwu (30 December, 2023); Oraeri (30 December, 2023); Akwaeze (30 December, 2023); Urum (30 December, 2023); Azigbo (30 December, 2023); Agulezechukwu; Onneh (30 December, 2023); Mkpologwu (30 December, 2023); Achina (30 December, 2023); Amawbia — Igweship election (30 December, 2023); Oko (30 December, 2023); Awa (31 December, 2023); Umunya (31 December, 2023); Akwụkwu (31 December, 2023); Oba (31 December, 2023); Ikenga — Igweship election (31 December, 2023); Umunze (2nd January, 2024); Isuofia (3rd January, 2024); Awka-Etiti (4th January, 2024); Nimo (4th January, 2024); Osumenyi (5th January, 2024); among others yet to come.