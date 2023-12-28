Women Block Government House Owerri, Protest Against Demolition Of Nekede Zoo – Land Grabbing

From Joshua Chibuzom| Owerri

Women of Umuejechi Community in Nekede, Owerri West Council Area of Imo State were on rampage on Thursday 28th December,2023 demanding for the immediate reverse of the landed property where the defunct State Zoo was situated to the original landlords.

The women numbering over two thousand wore black top attires displaying placards inscripted,”Governor Uzodimma,we have property rights too, Governor Uzodimma,we are not your slave, Governor Uzodimma, leave our land for us. Please, leave our land for us, the only land left for us and our children”.

Speaking on behalf of the protesting women,Nneoma May Asoluka maintained that they are not happy with the decision of Imo State Government to still retain their land where Zoo and its animals have been taken to unknown to destination.

Mrs. Asoluka that the Zoo land was earlier farmland before the State Government acquired it under lease for the purpose of establishing the Zoo in 1970s.

She stated that the Zoo was the State centre for tourism as well as excursion district headquarters for both secondary school and tertiary institution students.

Hear her,”now that the Zoo is no longer exist here,our land should be given back to us. This is the only farmland we have.

It’s unfortunate that we buying gari at market whereas we have where to cultivate cassava.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State should please give us back our land”.