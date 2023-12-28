8.4 C
AMTY Awards 2023: FEDPOLY Oko’s Rector, Nwafulugo Chosen As Keynote Speaker

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The upcoming 3rd edition of the AMTY Awards will feature the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Engr. Dr. Francisca Unoma Nwafulugo, as the esteemed Keynote Speaker. The event is scheduled to take place on December 29, 2023.

In a press statement released on Monday in Awka, the Director of Media and Communications for AMTY Awards, Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, disclosed the theme for the 3rd edition as “Gbakọtanụ Ka Anyị Dozie Obodo Dike” (Come Together Let’s Build the Land of the Great).

Dr. Odogwu highlighted Dr. Nwafulugo’s status as a respected academician with an unwavering belief in the progress of the state. The ceremony is set to be held at the Stanel Dome in Awka, promising to recognize Anambrarians who have excelled in various fields.

According to him, before assuming the role of Rector at Federal Polytechnic Oko in 2019, Engr. Dr. Nwafulugo served as a Chief Lecturer in the Chemical Engineering Department of Kaduna Polytechnic. Her academic journey includes obtaining a Higher National Diploma (HND) from the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu, followed by a PGD, Masters, and PhD in Chemical Engineering.

He added that Engr. Nwafulugo was affiliated with several professional bodies and associations, including COREN, NSE, NSCHE, APWEN, WAMSON, and WITED. She holds fellowship status in eight professional bodies, including NSE, NSChE, and FIOGR.

Dr. Odogwu also emphasized that Dr. Nwafulugo’s appointment as the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Oko in 2019 marked a historic moment, as she became the first female Rector in over 40 years of the institution’s existence.

