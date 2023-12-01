8.4 C
New York
Friday, December 1, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Abu Dhabi Trip : Tinubu, Ugochinere, Others For COP – Fossil Fuel Expected To Dominate Talk

National

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Member representing Ideato North and Ideato South Federal Constituency (Imo State) in the House of Representatives and House Committee Chairman on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) IKENGA IMO UGOCHINYERE IKEAGWUONU (IKENGA IMO) departed Abuja yesterday for the UAE, as part of the high-powered Federal Government delegation attending the United Nations COP-28 climate conference in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirate alongside the President, select Ministers, top oil and gas regulatory bodies, NNPC leadership, select Governors, select lawmakers and captains of industry.

The COP-28 is a major global event in 2023 that will attract delegates from about 200 countries and other stakeholders in the global climate concern, who will assemble in Dubai from November 30 to December 12 for the conference with the aim of effectively fast-tracking the transition to a clean-energy future.

READ ALSO  Greater Green Wall Agency: Another Conduit of Corruption... N81.2bn Expended On ‘Non-Existing’ 21m Trees In 11 States

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28,will be the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference.

The conference has been held annually since the first UN climate agreement in 1992. The COP conferences are intended for governments to agree on policies to limit global temperature rises and adapt to impacts associated with climate change.

It is expected that fossil fuel and funding may dominate discussions at the delegate conference as fossil fuel greatly impacts the climate through greenhouse emissions.

This is apparently why legislators like Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the House Committee Chairman on Petroleum (Downstream) is expected to play an active role in the conversations as delegates deliberate on how to mitigate greenhouse emissions caused by fossil fuel without jeopardizing the fortunes of oil producing countries.

READ ALSO  Reuben Abati Loses Mother in Law

Beyond this, there are scheduled legislative and inter-parliamentary sessions which will convene global parliamentarians with a view to facilitating knowledge sharing, international cooperation, and the exchange of best practices for climate action. The event also aims at creating an inclusive platform for parliamentary dialogue, elevating parliamentary voices, and supporting urgent climate efforts both nationally and internationally, thus translating COP commitments into actionable realities in the shortest feasible time.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Corp member constructs one block of classroom for primary pupils in Bauchi
Next article
Greater Green Wall Agency: Another Conduit of Corruption… N81.2bn Expended On ‘Non-Existing’ 21m Trees In 11 States

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  TY Danjuma builds multi million Naira Medical Centre for Enugu community

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.