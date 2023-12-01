Corp member constructs one block of classroom for primary pupils in Bauchi

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

In an attempt to improve the standard of education in Bauchi State, a National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Member, Rahila Garba in partnership with Habibu Engineering Company Nigeria Ltd has built a block of two classrooms for the students of Gudun Hausawa Primary School in Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Speaking to our correspondent over the weekend in an exclusive interview, Rahila lamented the dilapidated poor condition of the School and the plight of the students, hence why she embarked on the project.

She explained that before her deployment she promised to go around the LGA to identify some of the problems and try to find a solution with the help of God as her selfless service to society.

“Even though I am an indigent of Kaduna State, that has not stopped me from impacting a community in Bauchi State, noting I believe in one Nigeria.

Rahila with State Code BA/23A/1101, disclosed that she came across the School when she was serving as a corp member in the office of the Head of Civil Service in the State.

” The initiative was informed by a need to solve a problem as I saw it upon my posting to the State.

” I hope to commission the project by next week if completed, ” Rahila added.

” The project will go a long way to positively impact the lives of this host community and also serve as a platform to showcase the relevance of the NYSC scheme.

She commended Habibu Engineering Company Nigeria Ltd for supporting the project and also helping her achieve her desired dream.

She further advised fellow corp members in the country to embrace the clarion call and find a way of impacting communities they found themselves for a harmonious relationship for nation-building.