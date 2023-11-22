We ‘ll intensify on proactive approach policy – AIG Zone 12

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The newly posted Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG) Zone 12 in charge of the Bauchi and Gombe State, Dasuki Galadanci has reiterated commitment of his units to intensify on proactive security approach to tackle crime and criminality instead of reactive approach.

The AIG was speaking when he led a delegation team of police officers under the Zone 12 to a

familiarization visit at Government House Bauchi Tuesday in Bauchi. Noted that the Zone 12 unit will collaborate with traditional rulers, Community to fish out and end activities of criminal in the entire Zone.

Galadanci used the medium to call on the citizens to have confidence in police to report on any suspicious activities around thier environment for prompt and proactive action.

He said “Have confidence in Nigeria Police, the issues of confidentiality where a lot of people were complaining, saying my doors are open my number is already circulated or come to me directly with any information and that would help us to do what we called proactive instead of reactive policy as their planning we get them that would save lives, properties, is cost”,.

He conguratulated the governor for his support to the Security agents expecially, the Nigeria Police Force in carrying out their daily patrol activities.

In his speech, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed who acknowledged the sacrifices of police and relevant security agencies in making the state safe and secured called for the sustainace of the efforts.

He informed the AIG that areas mostly being affected by the activities of suspected bandit and criminals are all the local governments neighboring with states from northwestern part of the country.

To facilitate effective security operations across the state, Bala Mohammed said the Ministry of Internal Security been created to provide all the needed supports in the area.

While assuring his administration readiness to support the AIG in discharging his duty, the Governor also charged him to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his predecessors.