Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Qatar confirms it mediated Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Qatar has confirmed that it successfully mediated a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza war.

The start of the four-day ceasefire will be announced within the next 24 hours, the Foreign Ministry in Qatar posted early on Wednesday on social media platform X, formerly called Twitter.

Qatar confirmed that Hamas is to release 50 hostages and in return, with yet to be undetermined number of Palestinians to be released from Israeli prisons.

“The number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement,’’ the post said.

Qatar added that the humanitarian pause would also allow the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs.

“The State of Qatar affirms its commitment to ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, stop the bloodshed, and protect civilians.

“In this regard, the State of Qatar appreciates the efforts of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the U.S. of America in reaching this agreement,’’ the post said.

