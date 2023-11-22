Soldier injured, Policeman killed in clash in Adamawa

A soldier was injured on Tuesday night while a policeman was killed in a clash between some Army and Police personnel in Adamawa.

The injured soldier was allegedly shot in the leg by a policeman who was part of a patrol team at Target Junction in Yola.

Some soldiers were said to have later stormed the Police Command Headquarters in Yola at about 11pm, during which there was heavy exchange of gunfire.

The soldiers later retreated as residents who feared it was a Boko Haram attack scampered for safety.

The Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, Mr Afolabi Babatola confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the command spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, on Wednesday.

Babatola said a Police Inspector, Jacob Daniel, was killed during the shootings, and ”warned that attacks on all security officers in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise”.

He further said that such unwarranted conflict would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.

The CP appealed for calm, assuring that the two security agencies were doing everything legally possible to address the situation.

When contacted, the Brigade Commander, 23 Armored Bridget, Brig. Gen. Gambo Mohammed, said the fracas was caused by the shooting of a soldier by some policemen.

NAN gathered that the affected soldier, who was shot on the leg, was later rushed to Federal Medical Centre Yola for medical attention.