There Is No Live In Our LG Headquarters’ – Imo ALGON Boss Laments, Finger Uzodimma Appointed Sole Administrators

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

The worrisome and deplorable condition of the 27 Imo State Local Government Areas and non availability of visible development whereas the Monthly Joint Allocation of Funds are constantly coming unabated in each of the Council with no traceable evidence to show for it.

The Sole Administrator Oru West local government area and State Chairman ALGON, Hon. Willie Okoliogwo has cleared the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma of the allegations of unwittingly meddling into the financial account of the Council’s without accountability and honesty and pointed out that the governor never Tempered With local government area funds and explained that the SOLAD’s are responsible for the appropriation of the monthly allocations.

In a media briefing at Imo State ALGON Secretariat, last Friday, Chairman Hon. Willie Okoliogwo Indicted his colleagues and cleared the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma for not tempering or meddling with their funds as the 27 Sole Administrators are in charge of the funds appropriating same and judiciously using it for the interest of the Council development.

It is important to note that there is no live in some Council’s as it was left in ruins, comatose and despaired and some Council’s have no means to accessible roads to the Council headquarters.

Hon. Willie Okoliogwo maintained that they were able to utilize the funds rehabilitate one health care Center in each of the 305 electoral wards including one in each Local Government Area headquarters.

According to him, “we are in charge of the Monthly allocations coming to the Council’s and not the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma who graciously as the Executive Governor approved the building of five kilometers roads from each Council. Although the contract are been sabotaged as some of the contractors refused to commence work after mobilization as the governor demand that let the local and home grown contractors be used for the job”.

“That Media Practitioners and Executives don’t participate in the monthly JAC meetings doesn’t mean that we are not meeting on monthly basis. We do meet and it’s regular for your information”. Willie Okoliogwo.

On the governor’s 27 over 27 elections victory, Administrator Okoliogwo said that it’s the evidence of the governor’s overwhelmed acceptance by Imo people.

He cleared the issues on the allegations of some Council’s not having any elections and pointed out that the present of the Security Agencies made the election free and fare.

He congratulated the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma for the massive victory and the Party leaders across the Council’s for their good work that transformed into the governor’s second term Re-election victory.

On the non and regular briefing of Newsmen and Media Practitioners in the State, Hon. Okoliogwo maintained that he is only speaking as it concerned the Local Government Area and not for the Imo State Government which according to him have vibrant Media experts, reputable and seasoned Administrators like, Chief Declan Emelumba as Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Cosmos Iwu as Secretary to the State Government respectively.

It’s pertinent to note that Imo State local government area allocations fund is currently with the Sole Administrators and even the Interim Management Committee Members who held sway of the Council leadership for Two and half months before the governor disolved them whereas some of the IMC Chairman were reinstated like, Hon. Willie Okoliogwo Oru West his Counter parts in Okigwe, Ohaji Egbema, Nkwerre, Ideato South Respectively.

On the botched Council’s election, Okoliogwo maintained that the reason for the suspension of Local Government Area Election is to enable the party to concentrate on the Governorship Election as it has come and gone the government will soon conduct Council election and we are aware that the Imo State Electoral Commission ISEC are ready and prepared.