Demolitions: Relocate Your Investments To S’East – Ohanaeze Warns Igbos

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzom

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has urged Igbos to relocate their investments back to their homeland in the East, citing the ongoing demolition exercises in Lagos as a reminder of the need for self-reliance.

 

The organisation made the directive known in a statement issued recently.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo said the refusal of certain Igbos in Lagos to listen to the warnings of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu has led to a perception that Igbos are the architects of their misfortunes in this current situation.

The statement noted that the ongoing demolitions in Lagos have disproportionately affected properties owned by Igbo residents, a situation that has led to a perception that Igbos are the architects of their misfortunes. However, Ohanaeze Ndigbo emphasised that this is an opportunity for Igbos to reflect on their past actions and take steps to safeguard their future.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo pointed to investigations and intelligence reports that have revealed that the loss of investments and properties to the Lagos government and legislators was foreseen by Ojukwu. His prophetic words, the statement said, serve as a reminder that the days of reckoning would come, urging Igbos to heed his advice and relocate their investments back to their homeland.

The statement stressed that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as the representative body of the Igbo people, will not engage in a fight against Governor Sanwu Olu and the Lagos government over the ongoing demolitions.

“Instead, we encourage Igbos to view this adversity as an opportunity to rectify obvious mistakes made and safeguard their investments for the future.

“We call upon all Igbos residing in Lagos to seriously consider relocating their investments back home immediately. Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands ready to support and facilitate this transition, ensuring the preservation of our people’s assets and prosperity,” the statement added.

