Show Of Shame As Minister Wike Lambasts Anglican Bishop For Not Acknowledging His Presence

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

His Lordship The Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Oko-Jaja who is the Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta Diocese, had a few of days ago, received a dose of the angry and acidic tongue of former Rivers State governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Wike attacked the Bishop for not acknowledging his presence in Church.

Wike stated that the non recognition of his presence in church by the Bishop was different from how it was when he was Governor, each time he was in Church.

Wike angrily dismissed all the commendation the Bishop had heaped on him as “fake.”

Wike stated: “As a Minister of the FCT, I came to the Church, not even the courtesy of recognising that the Minister of FCT came in, and I laughed.

“When I was Governor here, you were all praising me here and there, saying I did this, I did that; fake!”

Trouble began when Wike, himself a Lawyer, whose wife, Suzzette is also a Court Judge, came to Port Hacourt for the Rededication Service of the 2023/2024 Legal Year of the Rivers State Judiciary.

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Wike’s estranged political godson was also present.

In Nigeria, Churches have developed the habit of recognising dignitaries and politicians amongst the congregation.

Unfortunately, since it has, sadly, become the norm, Wike as the FCT Minister and a former Governor of the State, wanted the same “courtesy” extended to him.

However, for reason(s) unknown, the Bishop did not accord him the recognition he craved. The Minister could not understand that “public slight”, and he did not hide his anger.

Reacting over the incident, the Wike who, obviously, saw a political meaning in the “slight” told the Bishop, without mentioning the Bishop’s name, that he, the Bishop, is not a Politician, and should be careful not to be treated like one.

Wike warned that those who drag themselves into politics will be “rubbed in the mud of politics.”

Minister Wike stated: “I saw the preaching; I was watching the preaching of Bishop Oko-Jaja yesterday. I watched the prayers you prayed.

He went on to remind the Bishop that both of them have different roles to play in the society, and should stick to that.

“I tell people. I am a politician and not a Clergy. We have our own roles.

“As a Clergy, you have your own role. I have never asked anybody how do you preach? I have never told anybody this is what to preach.

“If you are not a politician and don’t want what happens to politicians to happen to you, be careful. Because, once you drag yourself into politics, the mud will also be rubbed on you.

“I am a man of character. I wouldn’t have become the Minister of FCT, a non-member of APC to be the Minister, you know that I’m a man of character. Mr President knows and that’s why he made me the minister of FCT.

To affirm his displeasure by his non recognition by the Bishop, Wike stated that the Bishop has a duty to respect the congregation, meaning that the Bishop disrespected him.

Wike said: “The Bishop has a duty to respect all members of his congregation, regardless of their political affiliation.”

For the records, Nyesom Wike is a Christian of the Anglican Communion.