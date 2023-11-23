Fear Grip Imo Govt Officials As Uzodimma Suspends Land Commissioner, Housing Corporation Boss

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Government functionaries in Imo State are currently in fears, following the unexpected suspension of the Honourable Commissioner For Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Hon Noble Atulegwu and also the General Manager Imo Housing Corporation, Hon Mbakwe Obi Jnr.

Their suspension was announced by the secretary to the State government, Mr Cosmas Iwu on Thursday, 23 Nov, few days after Imo Governorship election.

The announcement read partly; “Imo State Governor Special Announcement

“The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the immediate suspension from the office of Hon Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Hon Noble Atulegwu.

“His Excellency has similarly approved the immediate suspension from office of the SA/GM Imo Housing Corporation,Hon Mbakwe Obi Jnr.

“Both affected officials are to hand over to the most senior officers in the respective offices.”

Meanwhile, a source very close to the Government told our correspondent that more appontees of the governor would be sacked from next week.