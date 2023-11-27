8.4 C
President Bola Tinubu, Crash Petrol Price Back To N150 After Local Refineries Start Working

From Joshua Chibuzom

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to crash petrol price, eliminate hardship and find lasting solution to the tough times facing Nigerians, saying that he was quite aware of the myriad of socio-economic and political problems Nigerians are grappling with the people.

He stated this at the 11th Convocation Ceremony of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, where four sets of graduands participated in the ceremony.

 

Tinubu, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Professor Garba Sharubutu, said he was not resting on his oars in his efforts to eliminate the current hardships in the country.

READ ALSO  Fear Grips Imo Workers As LG Service Commission Chairman, Son Beat Staff To Stupor

 

“Our policy instruments are being fine-tuned with the view to dealing firmly with the causes and not the symptoms of the problems,” he said.

 

“Mr. President promised that very soon the current exorbitant prices of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol would be “greatly reduced,” he added.

 

The president hinged his optimism on crashing fuel prices in no distant time on his belief that “very soon, some of our local refineries will start production.”

 

“He said part of the supplementary budget already approved by the National Assembly “will be applied to bring interventions at critical segments of the agricultural sector.”

READ ALSO  How Tinubu, APC Stakeholders Ordered Removal Of Sitting Gov, Appoint Deputy As Acting Gov

 

On the persisting insecurity, which Tinubu identified as “a burden and a major challenge in Nigeria” the president assured the nation that “in no distant time, it will become history.”

 

However, he stated that his government needed sustained support and cooperation from Nigerians to realise the various solutions being applied to address the present hardships.

 

“Bear with us and remain resolutely in support of this administration as we would leave no stone unturned in reversing the severe hardships that our people are currently passing through.”

