Jubilation In Imo As Appeal Court Sacks Two APC Lawmakers, Affirms PDP, Labour Party Winners

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

It is end of the road for the Member representing Aboh Mbaise State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Eddy Obinna and his colleague , Hon. Obodo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Owerri municipal.

The Appeal Court sitting in Lagos State, yesterday, and today after hours of legal work affirmed Ezinwa Princewill Ugochukwu Amuchie of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP as the authentic winner of the Aboh-Mbaise House of Assembly seat, and Honourable Clinton Amadi of the Labour Party, the authentic winner of Owerri Municipal Constituency seat.

Recall that Amuchie had challenged the March 18, 2023 victory of the APC’s Eddy Obinna in the Tribunal.

Chief Obinna irrespective of the ruling of the Election Petitions Tribunal that earlier ruled in favour of his PDP opponent filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the lower Court.

However, Appeal dashed his hopes as the former Lawmaker (2019-2023) was once more defeated.

The Appeal Court however ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return earlier issued to Eddy Obinna and issue same to the PDP’s Amuchie without any delay.

Considering that Appeal Court is the Climax for Assembly election matters, Amuchie and Clinton Amadi of the LP would be inaugurated into the 10th House of Assembly in their next sitting slated for November 30th, 2023 or subsequently.

This has brought down the number of APC Majority from 25 to 23, while PDP holds 2, Accord Party 1. LP 1.

However, there is serious jubilation In Imo, mostly in Owerri municipal and Aboh Mbaise Constituencies over the court verdict.