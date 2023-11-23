FOMWAN: 38th Annual National Conference begins in Sokoto

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN),has usher in the 38th annual national conference of the association in Sokoto State between 23rd to 26th November 2023, equivalent to 9 Jimadal – ULA 1445 AH.

The National Amirah (President ) of the association ,Hajiya Rafiat Idiwu Sanni said the conference scheduled to discuss a very burning sense in the life of every Muslim in particular and Nigeria at large.

FOMWAN was founded on five thematic areas in October 1985 to serve as mouthpiece on matters that have to do with women and children,health,humanitarian services ,community development others were youth and women empowerment .

She further said over 37 years of establishment, the association has been working round the thematic areas through provision of schools in all the 700 out of 774 local government areas were FOMWAN exists including the federal capital territory Abuja.

“We have six functional hospital across the country ,our orphanage in all the zones of Nigeria take care of motherless babies orphans and other vulnerable children”,

While as an organisation that has great passion for children ,the association would also look into the state of the nation as regards the life style of the Nigerian children and the youths.

She noted that the association shall be working on the theme, ” Societal Reorientation : Islam as an Embodiment of values for growth,development and morality.

While commended the Sultan of Sokoto,Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar for providing scholarship assistance for the girl child to read medicine .