Imo : Police Redeploys DPO For Aiding Escape Of A Suspected Serial Rapist

S/East

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has ordered the immediate redeployment of Orji Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Udom Godwin to the Command headquarters, Owerri on standby over an allegation of Conspiracy, Aiding and Abetting in the escape of one Ihee Andrewa, ‘m’ of Ahiazu Mbaise, a suspected 30-yrs-old serial rapist detained at the Division.

This was made known to Impartial Observers on Tuesday, 28 Oct, in a Press release signed by the Police Public Relation Officer in the state, ASP Henry Okoye.

The statement read partly, “CSP Udom Godwin and other officers serving in the division that are linked to the case have been issued an official query for serious dereliction of duty, discreditable conduct, lack of supervision, failure to send situation report, disobedience to lawful order and an act of sabotage and unbecoming of a public officer respectively.

“The CP has mandated the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (DCSCIID) to carry out a comprehensive investigation and make sure that the suspects involved in the alleged case of raping a 20yrs-old lady in Orji are all arrested made to face the full wrath of the law. More so, The DPO and other officers involved in the case have been subjected to investigation and will be sanctioned appropriately if found complicit.

“Meanwhile, CSP Sabo BABA who is a seasoned police officer has been deployed to take charge as the DPO Orji.

“The Command appreciates the concerns of the general public and assures them that the victim will get the justice that she deserves in this case. We say no to rape, sexual abuse and other gender related crime. Further development on this case will be communicated to members of the public.”

