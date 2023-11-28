How Bandits Chopped Off Leg Of Slained Imo Monarch

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Less than 24 hours after Eze Ochulor, the Olu 1 of Otulu, Amumara, was abducted from his Palace on Saturday, November 25, he was gruesomely murdered.

While his family and Community were waiting for his abductors to contact them and, perhaps, ask for ransom, his mutilated body was found along the Chokoneze- Mbutu road where it was dumped. One of his legs was severed from his body.

The gunmen who invaded his Palace and whisked him away, on arrival, shot sporadically and scared away the people who could have raised an alarm immediately.

Speculation now is that the incident was not the usual kidnap for money, but a planned assassination.

However, Fear has gripped the Otulu Amumara autonomous Community as well as the whole of Mbaise and the murdered Eze’s colleagues as the reason for his tragic end is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, two police officers on patrol and a civilian were reportedly killed in Mbaise on Monday by suspected bandits operating within Ahiara Junction in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Council Area.

Reacting to the attack, the Police Commissioner in the State who spoke through his Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye assured that the killers of the Police officers and the Monarch must be brought to face the law.

He further revealed that special intervention team have been sent to Mbaise to restore peace in the area.

According to him, “The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, Commander 34 Artillery Brigade and Joint Task Force (JTF) operatives combing the scene of crime for evidence that will possibly lead to the arrest of hoodlums responsible for the attack and killing of two Policemen at Ahaira Junction, in Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State.”