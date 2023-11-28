Finally, Blue Shield Security Boss, Ọzọ Nweke Lands in Prison

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State capital, has remanded the owner of the Blue Shield Security company, Ọzọ Jeff Nweke.

This is coming months after the suspect had reportedly been on the run, having dodged many invitations from the police over accusations linking him and his security company to some criminal activities in the Awka metropolis and its environs.

Recall that some indigenes of Enugwu-Agidi, during their recent protest, also accused Nweke of illegal land grabbing activities, intimidation, sponsoring of insecurity, sponsorship of recent nude protest against security agencies, unlawful possession of firearm, among other criminal activities and violence conducts.

Howbeit, Nweke was eventually arrested in Abuja over the weekend and renditioned down to Anambra, while he was arraigned before Hon. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Awka, on Tuesday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu; Nweke was arraigned on a three-count charge.

The PPRO, in a telephone interview with this reporter, said the charges against Nweke border on conspiracy to commit felony to with illegal possession of firearms, unlawful possession of firearm based on with the weapon, and unlawful possession of firearms based on the ammunition.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that while the matter is still in court, Ọzọ Nweke is currently cooling off at an undisclosed correctional center, pending next court sitting on the case.

More details later…