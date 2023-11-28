Gov Aliyu describes his victory as a testimony to just,fair judiciary

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has described the Court of Appeal,Abuja Division’s verdict upholding his election as the duly elected Governor of Sokoto State as a clear testimony of an unbiased Nigeria’s judiciary.

It could be recalled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State having lost at the Governorship election petition tribunal rushed to the appellant court challenging the verdict that upheld the victory of Gov. Ahmed Aliyu at the last election.

Aliyu stated this in a statement shortly after the appellant court in Abuja upheld the earlier judgement of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, reaffirming his victory at the 2023 polls.

Gov. Aliyu said the outcome at the appellant court has clearly demonstrated to the entire world that Nigeria’s judiciary is unbiased, just and fair.

“We see this victory as a victory from the Almighty Allah and we thank him for that.

“We equally commend our judiciary for standing for the truth and what is right.

“Let me use this golden opportunity to renew my call to the opposition in Sokoto State to come and join hands with us so that together we can make the state better,”Aliyu urged.

The Governor reassured the people of the state of his administration’s unwavering determination to deliver the direly needed dividends of democracy to their doorsteps.

“We will continue to provide an enabling environment that will guarantee the needed development in our dear state.

” We are determined to secure our dear state through sustained military operations until we eliminate bandits and other criminals by the special grace of God.

“We, therefore, need the unflinching support and cooperation of all and sundry in this direction,” he averred.

Aliyu also harped on the need for the people of the state to continue to rally round the present administration in its quest to transform the state.

He also thanked the people of the state for their support and fervent prayers to his administration, which has helped greatly in achieving the myriad of successes so far recorded in the state.

Abubakar Bawa ,Press Secretary to Sokoto State Governor also solicited for more fervent prayers, suggestions and constructive criticisms aimed at making Sokoto state better.