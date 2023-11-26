Iyaloja General holds meetings with traders ,visits Senator Wamakko in Sokoto

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Dr. Folasade Tinubu-Ojo (The Iyaloja General (Mother of the Marktet) ,the daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has visited APC leader in Sokoto State Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (Sarkin Yamman Sokoto) at his residence in Gawon Nama area Sokoto.

She has also held an interface with traders and market business leaders at Sokoto Central market.

During the visit ,Folasade Tinubi – Ojo was accompanied on the visit by Dr. Nasir Ladan Argungu for Director General NDE, SA on Residents Communities and IDPs Matters Hajiya Maryam Sulaiman D’Mas and a host of others.

Senator Wamakko while receiving the August visitor took her around a multi-purpose conference hall at Gawon Nama which was named after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ms. Tinubu was excited on seeing the conference hall and wished senator Wamakko all the best.

Meanwhile , Iyaloja General, unveiled plans to establish National Market Council of Nigeria (NMCN),that will assist in providing a platform for accessing single digit loan facility to boost small businesses nationwide.

Dr. Tinubu – Ojo stated this during an interface with traders and market business leaders when she visited the Sokoto central market .

She said her visit to the market was to strength the bond of business activities as well as to add value to the course of achieving beneficial national economy for growth and development.

She said when established ,the National Market Council of Nigeria( NMCN) would drive a more advanced engagement for business growth with vision for boosting and encouraging expansion of small businesses by providing a platform for accessing single digit loan facility.

She observed that traders would be more economically viable to the drive for national growth under an organised platform as the soon to be introduced NMCN.

” We need to work together on same page as divided associations would encourage set back in our vision which over the years has denied us opportunities.

” Also, it will prevent the divide and rule syndrome leveraged on by government . We need better sense of belonging this have started generating data and other basic information on markets leadership”.

Tinubu -Ojo who for the past 10 years been piloting as Iyaloja General of Nigeria after her mother and grand mother.

According her when actualised ,the council will provide solutions towards addressing business challenges especially among small traders .