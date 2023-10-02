Uzodinma will be returned in November – Imo Leaders

Say no vacancy in Government House

Praise Trade Minister

Political stakeholders in Imo State on Monday foreclosed possible keen contest for the Imo State gubernatorial seat with a declaration in Owerri that the electorate would return Governor Hope Uzodinma.

‘’We have the wherewithal to play a significant role in the November governorship election. We will deliver him’’

At a well-attended meeting in Owerri, the highly respected leaders in the state described the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flag bearer as a trustworthy and level-headed leader.

They praised Uzodinma for returning Imo State to the path of greatness, embarking on projects that affected the people of the state, especially rural and urban roads, electrification, education, healthcare and industries.

A statement by the Chairman of Imo State Unity Forum (ISUF), Chief Boniface Igwe, praised Uzodinma for playing politics of maturity, changing the trajectory of Imo State, accomplishing real change in the three senatorial zones, ensuring a government of unity in Imo, streamlining agencies, deploying technology to save costs, focusing on growing jobs and investing resources on infrastructure and human capital development.

The visionary, dynamic and progressive men and women who are concerned with the future of Imo State described the Senator Hope Uzodinma APC led administration as an embodiment of transparency and modesty.

‘’Imo is a beautiful state, a great state because it is filled with very good people, people who remain down to earth. Imo State has been blessed by a governor who has put in Herculean efforts to make sure the state stays on track. His Excellency is moving at blazing speed with a big appetite for growth and change. Certainly, Hope Uzodimma has performed well and he has successfully transformed the state to an enviable height’’

The statement emphasized a united Imo, good governance, even development, simple diplomacy, knowledge and integrity of the governor.

‘’Considering all the evidence of politics on the ground, it is still Hope Uzodinma who firmly holds all the trump cards. He will so much outdistance other candidates in the November governorship election’’

Uzodinma, a seasoned politician, is expected to earn the vote of the people for a second term.

‘’‘Imo APC is fully regrouped and reloaded. The party controls the paraphernalia of power in the state.’’ the elated stakeholders said.

The leaders also praised the Nigerian Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite for growing exports, fostering Nigeria’s economic growth in the global marketplace, making sure the country’s allies and business partners are actively reinforcing Nigeria’s interests.

They commended her for encouraging investments in Nigeria from companies looking to expand into Africa and bringing meaningful results for small and midsize companies.

‘’The pace and intensity of Nigeria’s growth and future plans are almost unfathomable’’ the statement added.