Itam Assumes Office As New Police Commissioner in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

CP Nnaghe Obono Itam has assumed office as the new Commissioner of Police for the Anambra State Police Command.

CP Itam assumed duty as the 34th Commissioner of Police in the State on Monday, May 13, 2024, after receiving salute at the State Police Headquarters, where he was also welcomed by some senior officers of the Command.

Following his arrival, the new CP would be succeeding Retired CP Aderemi Adeoye, who bowed out of service on May 1, after having committed 35 years to the service.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, by SP Ikenga Tochukwu, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, CP Itam was born on 12th February 1965 in Yakkur Local Government Area of Cross River State, and joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as a cadet Assistant Superintendent at the Nigeria Police Academy Annex Kaduna.

Continuing, he said: “CP Obono Itam holds a BSc in Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Calabar and a Master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Port Harcourt.

“Throughout his career, CP Obono Nnaghe Itam Psc has served in various states across the Federation. Some notable positions he held include patrol and guard officer at Elimgbu Police Division in Rivers State, DPO Akamkpa Police Division, Cross River State, Divisional Police Officer Export Processing Zones Authority, Calabar and Directing Staff and Instructor, Police Detective College, Agbani Road, Enugu.

“He was also once the Commanding Officer 25 Police Mobile Force Squadron, Head of the Counter-Terrorism and General Investigations, EFCC Lagos, Coordinator of Courses, EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, Zonal Director/Head of Operations, EFCC Port Harcourt and Director of Internal Affairs, EFCC Headquarters, Abuja.

“As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, he was once the Coordinator of Police service delivery, SERVICOM, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Investigations Zone 11, covering Oyo and Osun State and Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations responsible for review and internal Security governance in cross river and Akwa Ibom State. Before his posting as the Commissioner of Police Anambra, he was Commissioner of Police in charge of General Investigation Force Criminal Investigation Annex, Kaduna.

“Furthermore, CP Obono Itam Psc has received specialized training, including the Advanced Detective Course, Police College Jos, Squadron Commanders Course Police Moblie Force Gwoza, Ila Osun State, Tactical Leadership and Command Course Police College, Jos, Canadian Police College Senior and Lead Auditor Course, Servicom Nigeria in Kenya.

“The CP is also a recipient of so many awards and honors, including the best-graduating Student in the Edanada Secondary School class of 1983, best graduating Student University of Calabar Department of Sociology and Anthropology class of 1990, and the United Nations Medal of Service, 2002/2003. He is also an ordained Reverend of Foundation Faith Church, Salem Family worldwide.”

According to the Police Spokesman, the new Commissioner of Police seeks the support and cooperation of the general public in combatting crime in Anambra State, and is also committed to implementing proactive policing strategies and community policing to ensure adequate safety of lives and property in the State.

SP Ikenga added that the new, who is happily married with children, loves conference presentations, farming, community services, leadership coaching, writing, and traveling.