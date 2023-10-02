8.4 C
Odunolu Ruling House Advises Gov Adeleke "Don't Act On Illegality Over Olufon Stool"

S/West
Odunolu Ruling House Warns Gov Adeleke “Don't Act On Illegality Over Olufon Stool”
Odunolu Ruling House Warns Gov Adeleke “Don't Act On Illegality Over Olufon Stool”

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

The members of Odunolu ruling house in Ifon Osun, Orolu local government rose from their weekly meeting on Sunday and call on the governor of the State, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke not to act on illegality by resuming the earlier stopped selection process of the new monarch for the town.

This passionate appeal was made by the duo of Prince Ahmed Adeyeye Olayode, Prince Sulaiman Oyedotun and Prince Tajudeen Adegboyega Oyedeji on behalf of the family while speaking with the press on a purported calls made by one Niyi Akande and two other allies of one desperate Prince from Moronfolu ruling house begging the governor to continue the selection process.

The duo maintained that apart from the governor’s directive on the matter, an Osun State High Court presided over by Honourable Justice Ayo Oyebiyi has also restrained the governor and all the parties to the suit not to do anything until the final hearing and determination of the case.

Prince Oyedeji described those calling for the continuation of the illegal process as enemies of the town and agents of the opposition working hard to embarrass the government. He therefore urged the governor to maintain his stand on the matter and allow the rule of law to prevail.

