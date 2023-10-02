Shun Crime, Enroll In State Govt Digital-Skill Acquisition Programme, Uzodimma’s Aide Urges Imo Youths 

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

The Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Networking, Hon. Chantel Adanna Onwuzuruike has urged youths to shun crime and enroll in the ongoing State Government sponsored Digital Skill Acquisition Programmes so as to better their future.

Hon. Onwuzuruike made this call on Saturday, while reacting to criticisms enveloping the recent promise by Governor Hope Uzodimma to secure overseas jobs for 4000 Imo youths before December this year.

She regretted that the Governor’s intention to reform and uplift Imo youths was totally misunderstood by his political critics whose intention is to blackmail the Government.

The Governor’s Special Adviser appealed to Imo youths to take the advantage of the Digital Skill Acquisition Programmes of the State Ministry of Digital Economy and E-government and be connected to the world best jobs opportunities in Europe and Canada.

According to her, “when the Governor proposed to equip Imo students with smart phones, some people in the opposition doubted it, but when he began the empowerment through the office of his SA on Media Influencer people in the opposition even lobbied to be part of it.

Today, the Governor has promised to lift our youths from unemployment through the Digital Skill Acquisition Programme after which (4000) youths would be taken to Europe and Canada to work. This is the real empowerment our youths desire.

We have a promise keeping Governor, who fulfils all his promises. Instead of camping in the bush carrying arms and committing crimes,come and enroll in the ongoing programmes and be digitally empowered.

“Recall that His Excellency,Governor Hope Uzodimma also promised to send over one thousand Christians in Imo to Jerusalem for pilgrimage, when he made the announcement some people never believed, but today the Governor fulfilled his promise to them,and recently,the last batch had gone to the Holy Land, which never happened before in the history of Imo State.

I am revealing all this achievements for the world to know that our Governor keeps to his words. It would be recalled that last year, the Governor created a New Ministry known as Digital Economy and E-government to train Imo youths in digital marketing and skills, on the creation of the Ministry, Governor Uzodimma promised to equip the first five thousand people to be graduated from the skill Acquisition Programme with five thousand computer sets( laptops) which he fulfilled”.

“The Governor has tried so much for Imo youths. People should stop blackmailing his projects.

No State Government has done this in Nigeria, even Leo Stan Ekeh, the Chairman of Zinux Group commended Governor Uzodimma for that. No Government will train youths and also get jobs for them,but our Governor has broke the jinx. This is absolutely excellent and our Governor deserves gratitude. In the developed part of the world, people get employed in foreign countries where they work as specialists in different areas which I am optimistic that His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has concluded arrangements to achieve in the best overriding interest of Imo people.

So,critics should please turn a new leaf and stop making fun of their ignorance about digital business”.