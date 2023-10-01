Six Killed, Four Injured As Bandits Attack Southern Kaduna Again During Sleep Hour

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Takkanai village of Zango Kataf Local Government area of Kaduna State was recently befallen by another catastrophe, as unidentified bandits invaded the village again and launched an inexplicable attack that left about six persons dead, while four others sustained varied degrees of injuries.

Recall that Southern Kaduna has been a regular target of bandits, rampaging herdsmen and other hoodlums terrorizing the zone.

The most recent attack, which happened on Tuesday, was said to have occurred at night, when the villagers already deep asleep.

Speaking on the incident, an eyewitness and resident of the village, identified as Simon Peters, told journalists that the hoodlums came to the village around 8 pm and attacked the residents.

“The attackers came and carried out their barbaric act by descending on innocent souls, killed six persons in the process, while four people sustained.

“As l am talking to you, we are having a meeting with the Sector Commander of Operation Safe Haven on the recent onslaught. He assured us that they’re on top of it,” he said.

It was also gathered that the injured people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, while made residents of village who earlier fled the village for safety during the attack, are gradually returning their homes.

In his reaction, the Acting Secretary to the District Head in the community, Samson Markus confirmed the incident, but however disclosed that the arrival of the military made the bandits to flee.